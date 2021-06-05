Solve Mumias debacle

The collapse of Mumias Sugar Company has been a huge economic disaster for western Kenya. The sugar miller was a major source of livelihood for farmers, workers and related businesses in the region.

This explains the ongoing angry reactions, with protests in Mumias Township by farmers owed money for cane delivered to the factory several years ago. There have been several attempts by the government – which recently pumped in nearly Sh800 million in two tranches – to revive the miller, but that money seems to have gone down the drain.

Once the biggest enterprise in the region, Mumias is today heavily indebted to KCB, which had it placed under receivership. The receiver-manager has been working hard to get the firm back on its feet.

Firm’s revival

As these efforts continue, totally forgotten are the smaller investors, as Mumias, a listed company, has been suspended from the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Just like KCB, these small investors have their little monies tied up in the sugar miller, but have for years not earned any dividends. Just like the farmers, these small investors would also like to see the sugar company roar back to life.

It is, therefore, quite disappointing that a Sh5 billion bid by steel mogul Narendra Naval to lease the debt-ridden firm has been withdrawn following the protests by farmers and some politicians. Devki Group chief Naval has accused the politicians of demanding bribes to back his venture. However, he is willing to return if this is done transparently.