Solve funding hitch to end school crisis

All is not well in the education sector, with the delayed disbursement of government funds to schools threatening to cripple basic and higher education.

Schools are cash-strapped, with suppliers baying for the blood of head teachers, who simply do not have the money to clear pending bills.

Suppliers are now reluctant to deal with schools and the ones that do are inflating prices to cover for the delay in payments.

Some creditors have taken schools to court for the non-payment of bills. After all, they will have borrowed money to be able to supply the goods and services, and their own creditors are not letting them rest.

School managers and teachers’ unions have hinted that some institutions may be forced to close much earlier than the official April 5 date, as they have no money to keep them running. Some are even unable to prepare and administer the end-of-term exams.

Secondary schools have not received any money for the Form One students well into the first term of this academic year. Their data was not in the National Education Management System by the time the funds were disbursed. Education ministry officials were certainly aware of this and should have speeded up the processing and released the funds.

School heads and unions are demanding that the money be released in full. In higher education, the universities have not received the money for student tuition, casting doubt on the sustainability of the funding model introduced last year.

Education hogs the national Budget, having been allocated Sh628.6 billion or 27.4 per cent, which the government is struggling to make available for schools and colleges. In a January 25 communication, top Education ministry officials promised that the funds would be released soon. However, the Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) disbursements have not been made.

Apart from the delayed government funding, parents also owe schools huge amounts of money, but head teachers are prohibited from sending the learners home for fees. It is tantamount to keeping them in school to starve.