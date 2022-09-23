Solve football crisis

When Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded Football Kenya Federation (FKF) last year and appointed a caretaker committee to run the game, there was hope that a long-term solution to the problems bedevilling the game would be found.

Irked by the misuse of funds at FKF, CS Amina disbanded FKF and on November 11, 2021, appointed a 15-member FKF Caretaker Committee chaired by Justice (retired) Aaron Ringera to run football for a period of six months.

The CS acted swiftly upon receiving an audit report on FKF from Sports Registrar Rose Wasike, which revealed that funds from the government and other sponsors could not be accounted for.

Fifa read mischief and suspended Kenya on February 24 this year, terming the move as government interference in football.

At the time, many lauded the CS for her efforts at cleaning up the mess in Kenyan football.

But 10 months down the line, hope has given way to despair and uncertainty.

Upon expiry of the FKF Caretaker Committee’s term, the CS appointed the FKF Transition Committee on May 13 this year on a five-week mandate.

Mr Nick Mwendwa, who had been arrested and detained, was released on July 6 after the court dropped all charges against him.

The court, however, ruled that he can be charged afresh just a day after he stormed the federation’s offices on Tuesday and purportedly regained control of FKF.

Meanwhile, the transition committee’s term is nearing expiry, and Kenya remains suspended from all football activities.

These developments have dampened the future of the game and jeopardised the dreams and livelihoods of thousands of players, referees and coaches.

It is the players who have paid the heaviest price through loss of income and stagnated careers.

Due to the Fifa suspension, a majority of the local clubs are unwilling to take part in leagues that are not recognised by the world football governing body.

The national women’s team has missed a chance to compete in the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, and the men’s team has been kicked out of qualifier matches for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.