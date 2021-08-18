Solve endemic food crisis

Editorial

  • Kenya Red Cross Society is warning that more than two million people face starvation due to drought in some 12 arid and semi-arid counties.
  • A prolonged drought, dating back to the short rainy season of last year, and poor rainfall in March and April are to blame for the declining food stocks.

As the country reels under the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation is worse for people in the arid regions. Livelihoods are being smothered in the increasing business closures. In these remote northern regions, the challenges are becoming a matter of life and death.

