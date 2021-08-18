Solve endemic food crisis

As the country reels under the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation is worse for people in the arid regions. Livelihoods are being smothered in the increasing business closures. In these remote northern regions, the challenges are becoming a matter of life and death.

Incidentally, this is not a new phenomenon. Food shortages have always been an endemic problem. Kenya Red Cross Society is warning that more than two million people face starvation due to drought in some 12 arid and semi-arid counties.

A prolonged drought, dating back to the short rainy season of last year, and poor rainfall in March and April are to blame for the declining food stocks. It is a grave situation and the experts are worried that the number of the hungry is increasing. Affected, as usual, are Mandera, Garissa and Wajir counties in northeast. The alarm bells are also ringing in Turkana, Marsabit, Tana River, Kitui, Lamu, Isiolo, Baringo and Laikipia.

These areas in the north are inhabited by pastoralists, who often depend on relief food. This situation is compounded by the fact that there have not been a significant harvest and the water points, including boreholes and water pans, have dried up, posing a grave threat to the people and their livestock.

As Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa says, the long-term solution is to build the capacity of these regions to effectively tackle the problem. This has been the promise over the years. It should be implemented. For now, humanitarian organisations are appealing to the national and county governments to quickly distribute relief food to avert starvation.