Solomonic wisdom moment for Supreme Court judges 

As the seven Supreme Court judges pore over and sift through the evidence that was adduced in the presidential election petition, the entire country hopes that they will deliver tomorrow an impeccable verdict that is anchored in law.

Chief Justice Martha Koome and her colleagues, Justices Philomena Mwilu, Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, Mohamed Ibrahim and Njoki Ndung’u, have an onerous task to deliver justice.

Just as was evident from the even-handed manner in which they guided the proceedings, keenly listening to all the parties, so will Kenyans’ expectations for a just verdict.

After all, they are a seasoned team that has the knowledge, expertise, experience and ability to do the job well.

The efficient manner in which they handled the petition has largely eased the anxiety that had gripped the country after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the presidential poll.

Confidence in Judiciary

By opting to challenge in the Supreme Court the declaration of DP Ruto as the President-elect, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga demonstrated confidence in the apex court’s ability to fairly adjudicate on the matter.

It is also instructive that the two leaders have declared that they will accept the verdict.

In this and the past two petitions, Kenya has demonstrated to the rest of the world that it is capable of soberly resolving such a delicate dispute.

The lawyers on both sides may have had strong arguments for their parties, but went about it with admirable decorum.

Mishandling the process could have ignited passions and possibly sparked conflict.

The lawyers for all the parties were quite professional and seemed well-prepared to persuade the judges to rule in their favour.

The judges’ determination to arrive at the right decision was also demonstrated by the thoughtful questions they posed to advocates of the parties to help them enhance clarity.

Whichever way the court’s verdict goes, all must accept the decision. Most importantly, elections come and go, but Kenya is the only country we have, and which we must jealously safeguard.