Society must act to end murders in the family

Family is the basic social unit and fulcrum around which relationships are built. Stability in society starts with tranquillity at home. When families are dysfunctional, society is at great risk, which is a big challenge.

The family is at crossroads and home is no longer the haven of peace and consanguinity it is touted to be. Daily reports in the media, especially in recent times, present a scenario of vicious violence in families.

Acrimonious disputes are raging among siblings, spouses, children and parents that end up in grim deaths or bitter separations. Occurrences of violence within families are getting alarmingly high.

Early this week, a macabre incident was reported in Kisumu, where a teenager beheaded his grandmother and brazenly took her head to a police station, where he surrendered.

Frequency of homicide

In Embu, a man hacked his brother to death following a scuffle over a land title deed. Just yesterday, a police officer killed his wife and himself, reportedly after a violent altercation at home.

The frequency of homicide is inexplicably high; in fact, far superseding other forms of violence. This is worrisome.

Social scientists have various explanations for such abhorrent acts. The common reasons cited among spouses include relationships gone sour or disputes over money or property. For siblings, it’s commonly a fight over wealth and inheritance.

But beyond these are deeper issues, which require thorough diagnosis and remedies. Cases of anger leading to killings and violent acts mask festering psycho-social maladies. A combination of factors, including economic impoverishment, social disempowerment and rootlessness, as well as moral depravity, partly explain these eccentricities.