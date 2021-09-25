Smoke out and punish bullets sale masterminds

Reports of illicit trade in bullets sourced from government armouries is quite frightening.

A cartel of security officers is working in cahoots with criminals, influential individuals and some politicians to steal bullets from government stores and use them to cause mayhem. Clearly, the reports are beginning to unravel the mystery of brazen violence perpetrated by civilians across the country.

The country has recorded rising cases of raids by organised gangs. The latest is Laikipia County, where criminals have defied the government’s intervention to kill and maim individuals, as well as torch homes and property.

The gangs have demonstrated a high level of sophistication in terms of the ammunitions they deploy and the skills of execution. All these point to an organised structure operating underground that anchor and promote the chaos.

As published on Nation.Africa on Saturday, individuals behind the sale of ammunition include General Service Unit officers and other security agents, who use their privileged positions to access and sell bullets to warlords, among them political leaders or influential personalities. But the chain does not end there.

The influential individuals involved have high connections in government and security circles, meaning they cannot be easily arrested and sanctioned. It is a scary eco-system that has to be tackled.

We call upon the authorities to carry out a thorough audit to determine loopholes through which ammunition could be disappearing. Second, security agencies have to re-examine their systems and procedures for storing issuing arms and curb theft.

Third, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations should probe the matter, seize and prosecute the masterminds of this dangerous trade. In sum, the government has to take drastic measures to contain this dangerous trade that threatens national security.