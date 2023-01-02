Sloppy conduct erodes trust in state agencies

Collective responsibility is a core element for the government to function seamlessly and efficiently. It means the left-hand knows and is in agreement with what the right hand is doing to achieve success while implementing policies and solving problems. It is needed in the Cabinet and departments and also state agencies.

But lately, top officials have issued discordant statements while agencies that should be working closely together appear to be up in arms against one another. Increasingly being disowned are decisions by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) during the Uhuru Kenyatta administration.

It started with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) withdrawing serious criminal and corruption cases against some prominent Kenyans. Some of them had been heard for several years. It is unbelievable that the ODPP chose to go ahead without establishing whether the charges were trumped up or politically instigated. The withdrawals happened after President William Ruto took office in August.

Now the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) has followed suit, disowning DCI’s evidence which it—surprisingly—filed in court against current Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in a Sh200 million case seven months ago and had him forfeit the money to the state. ARA now says the money was legitimately earned and not the proceeds of crime as it had firmly stated.

ARA’s failure to carry out its investigations or conduct due diligence is a shocking lapse by such a specialised agency. The standard practice is to verify the information before moving to court seeking to seize assets allegedly illegally acquired. How many people have suffered due to this sloppiness?