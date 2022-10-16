Slay the doping dragon

That close to 30 Kenyan athletes, mostly long-distance runners, have been banned or provisionally suspended this year for doping is a cause for worry.

Worse, almost half of the cases involve winners from the prestigious World Marathon Majors, a series of six of the largest and most renowned marathon races.

This category has 2019 Chicago Marathon winner Lawrence Cherono, who also won the Boston Marathon that year and 2021 Boston Marathon champion Diana Kipyokeii.

The two athletes were banned and suspended, respectively, in the last two months.

This is happening as Athletics Kenya (AK), the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) and Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the body formed by World Athletics to combat doping in the sport, step up sensitisation of athletes on related issues via seminars and educational forums.

The spiralling cases appear to be a mockery of the efforts. Strangely, most of those caught doping are senior athletes who have been part of the programmes and are, therefore, aware of the repercussions.

Granted, most Kenyan athletes compete clean and win fair. But with Kenya still in Category ‘A’ of countries where doping is most prevalent, it should not be business as usual for AK, ADAK and AIU.

The doping spree could attract severe measures from World Athletics. Instructively, Russia, a country accused of systemic doping, has been banned from participating in global athletics events since 2017.

Kenya escaped the ban since doping cases in the country are not systemic.

The trend has put Kenya on the edge as fewer Kenyan athletes get invited to major races. Six weeks ago, AK announced measures aimed at curbing doping by tightening the registration of athletics training camps.

In a bid to weed out rogue agents, foreign coaches and athletes, as well as support personnel working in and outside the country, must be licensed.

Sports Cabinet Secretary nominee Ababu Namwamba must reinvigorate the war against doping and work closely with all the stakeholders to address the situation.