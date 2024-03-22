Sky’s the limit for athletes

Tennis player Angela Okutoyi’s stellar rise is testament to what Kenyan youngsters can achieve in sports through hard work, focus and consistency in training.

On Friday, Okutoyi, who is on a sports scholarship at Auburn University in Alabama, USA, became only the second Kenyan woman to win the singles title at the African Games.

The 20-year-old beat Lamis Elhussein of Egypt 6-4, 6-2 to win the women’s singles title at the African Games in Accra. She followed in the footsteps of Jane Davis-Doxzon, who won the women’s singles title at the 1978 Games in Algiers after beating fellow Kenyan Susan Wakhungu in the final.

Okutoyi’s performance coincided with outstanding results from Kenyan women at the quadrennial championships.

By yesterday morning, Kenya had collected a total of six gold medals, five of them from female athletes.

Okutoyi’s victory in women’s singles tennis, and Moraa Moraa’s triumph in women’s 400 metres final, particularly stand out, considering the decades it has taken the country to realise these results.

Okutoyi’s victory comes 46 years after Jane Davies-Doxzon’s success at the Games while world and Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa’s gold medal in 400m is the first by a Kenyan in 37 years.

Moraa follows in the footsteps of Tecla Chemabwai who first won women’s 400m title for Kenya at 1973 African Games in Lagos. Francisca Chepkurui also achieved a similar feat at the 1987 Games in Nairobi.

Other winners in Accra were Beatrice Chepkoech in 3,000m steeplechase, the first by a Kenyan since 2007, Janeth Chepng’etich (10,00m) and Emily Ngii (race walk). Kenyan men had so far collected one gold medal by Aaron Cheminingwa in 800m.