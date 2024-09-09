Shun secrecy, seek value in SGR deals

Kenyans are becoming increasingly concerned about the huge loans with undisclosed terms that their leaders have been entering into with foreign countries and international donors on their behalf.

President William Ruto’s just-ended trip to China, in which he joined 30 other African leaders for a summit, has been keenly followed by Kenyans to monitor the signing of new deals. Of concern to many is the secrecy surrounding the standard gauge railway (SGR).

The extension of the SGR from Naivasha to Malaba is believed to have topped President Ruto’s agenda during his visit. This underlines the commitment to the development of the railway project to link it to the Kenya-Uganda border. He hoped to get $5.3 billion (Sh685 billion) funding for the construction of the line to Malaba.

Largest public infrastructure project

Questions on the cost of SGR have been lingering since its construction began in 2013. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to disclose the SGR contract but never did. President Ruto also made a similar pledge before his 2022 election but only one of the loan agreements was revealed last year. A 2014 Public Investments Committee (PIC) report says an attempt to get the details also failed.

While official explanations have remained elusive, some experts have made interesting observations. According to one forensic auditor, investigations established that the SGR had failed the laid-down tests to make it a public project. His view, therefore, is that the loans procured for its construction cannot be termed as public debt.