Shun rising intolerance

The expulsion by the ruling Jubilee Party of six nominated senators has taken a notch higher the growing intolerance on the national political scene. The party’s National Management Committee found the senators guilty of “disciplinary violations”.

People freely join parties because they believe in their philosophies or for a sense of belonging. The party has every right to instil discipline in its members to enhance its objectives. Allowing members to promote external interests would amount to letting them undermine their party from within. In other words, you cannot bite the hand that feeds you.

However, what is evident in this Jubilee disciplinary decision is that it clearly mirrors the widening divisions in the ruling party. There is a fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Dr William Ruto, and the effects are being glaringly manifested.

Strong-arm tactics

It is, therefore, hardly surprising that those who have been axed are either vocal supporters of the DP or perceived to belong to the Tangatanga camp of Jubilee. Interestingly, ODM leader Raila Odinga has also put on notice party members opposed to his “handshake” with President Kenyatta to toe the line or leave the party.

These two major parties have often flaunted their democratic credentials and forcing all their members to endorse certain positions is criminalising dissenting views. Parties must allow members to freely express their opinions. They should not be victimised for exercising their freedom of expression, as their views could turn out to be some valuable feedback for the party.

The trouble with the expulsions and the use of other strong-arm tactics is the creation of ominous political tension. With the next General Election just 16 months away, the rising political tensions could lead to chaos, as has happened in the past. The party leaders must exercise more tolerance.