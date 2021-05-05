Shun parties’ intolerance

Political parties need the support of their members to pursue and achieve their goals, especially gaining power by sponsoring candidates in elections. It would, therefore, be foolhardy of any parties to fail to instil discipline in their members.

After all, the members join these organisations, aware of what they stand for, even if they do not have any properly defined ideologies.

The fallout in the ruling Jubilee Party and ODM over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) brings into focus the role of these key organisations in influencing change. Interestingly, it is on the issue of constitutional reform that the growing intolerance of parties has been manifested.

Parties normally whip their members to support their causes. Having sponsored them to various elective positions, they expect the members to not just articulate their interests, but to also support their policies and programmes.

Wielding the whip

Both Jubilee and ODM have in the recent past wielded the whip to get their members to toe the line. Jubilee has carried out a purge of its leadership of the Senate and Parliament. For its part, ODM has put its rebels on notice by ejecting its member from a parliamentary committee for endorsing a report that criticised the allocation of a proposed 70 constituencies to be created through the BBI.

To the party leadership, it did not matter that Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has been an articulate member of the party. He joins Deputy President William Ruto’s allies, who were axed last year for appearing to be hostile to the BBI.