Shun intolerance and embrace law and order

The MPs who voted for the controversial Finance Bill, 2024 that President William Ruto eventually rejected have had it very rough. They certainly had not expected such a devastating rejection by the public.

When they voted Yes, they did so in response to the appeal by the President and in line with the wishes of the Kenya Kwanza administration. The opposition MPs who joined them most certainly believed the Bill had good things for the people they represent in the august House.

However, the Bill contained tax proposals that were denounced by critics as “punitive and oppressive” and this has made the lawmakers, who were merely exercising their right to vote, pariahs in the eyes of many ordinary Kenyans. This is what triggered the countrywide Generation Z demonstrations that have resulted in the loss of lives, injuries to hundreds and destruction of property.

The MPs who voted for it have faced outright hostility. Some have been accosted at public functions and their homes raided. The Gen Z protesters’ constitutional right to express their grievances has been emphasised time and again.

However, targeting some MPs for having been on the other side is also unfair, and the physical attacks on them illegal. It was the clerics, especially the Catholic bishops, who in a statement at the peak of the protests, denounced the intolerance on both sides. It should concern all that some of the MPs now dread going to their rural homes or walking around freely. This should never be the case.