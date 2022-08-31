Shop better for loans

Tapping debt for cost-intensive projects such as energy and infrastructure development is a common practice and Kenya has benefited from such arrangements over the years. China, particularly, has extended massive loan support for the country’s expansionary development for close to 20 years, since 2003, when President Mwai Kibaki assumed office. China, which accounts for about a third of Kenya’s 2021-22 external debt service costs, is the country’s biggest foreign creditor after the World Bank.

While debt is generally not bad, we must reflect on the cost of lending by Beijing and the impact of funding on the liquidity of the Kenyan economy. Clearly, Chinese loans are expensive.

The latest data by the National Treasury show their repayment terms were the steepest among the top five bilateral lenders to Kenya in the year to June 2022 with the value of interest paid to Beijing surpassing a third of the principal debt, even as other countries charged up to three times less. Interest on Chinese loans constituted 30.7 per cent of principal debt—the steepest among all bilateral loans settled in that period.

This kind of interest payment is too high and calls for reflection. Dear loans shackle the taxpayer to undue pain. The state must, therefore, review its borrowing strategy and avoid projects that don’t add immediate value to the economy. It should also shop for friendlier lending terms that ease pressure on the taxpayer and also boost the liquidity of the economy.