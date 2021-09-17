Shine forth, Team Kenya!

Other than giving local athletes an opportunity to compete before their home fans, staging international sporting competitions in Kenya is also a seal of approval by global sporting organisations on the country’s organisational ability.

It is yet another moment of pride as the country hosts 265 athletes today for the Kip Keino Classic, the final competition in the 2021 World Athletics Continental Gold Tour, at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The Kip Keino Classic, now in its second edition, will be held barely a month after Kenya hosted 958 athletes from 116 nations for a hugely successful World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the same venue.

The event, named after Kenya’s athletics legend Kipchoge Keino, is yet another opportunity for the country to prove its organisational skills. A lot is at stake. Should Kenya seamlessly host the three assigned editions, there is a good chance that World Athletics will thereafter accord Kip Keino Classic the more prestigious Diamond League status.

There is goodwill for the competition, with a healthy mix of world-class athletes arriving ahead of schedule. The foreign athletes in the country for the one-day competition include two-time world 100m champion Justin Gatlin and Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley from the US, Commonwealth Games 400m champion Isaac Makwala from Botswana, Olympic 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma from Namibia and world 100m bronze medallist Marie-Jose Ta Lou from Cote d’Ivoire. The strong field bodes well for Kenya’s status as the home of middle and long-distance stars and a destination of choice for global stars.

A successful championship will also boost Kenya’s bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Kenya is competing with South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria for a chance to host the senior athletics championship. This is why organisers of the Kip Keino Classic must stage a world-class event after months of preparations.

It is encouraging that World Athletics last week picked Eldoret as one of the venues for the inaugural edition of the World Cross Country Tour that starts next month. The Tour has 17 legs with stops in Africa, North America, Asia, Oceania region and Europe.