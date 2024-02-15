Shilling’s great showing

The news that the Kenya shilling has bounced back from its sharp decline against the United States dollar has naturally caused some excitement. The sharply declining value of the shilling has been a grim indication by the economy.

In an interesting development, the shilling has just posted its strongest performance against the dollar in 12 years, exchanging at between Sh152 and Sh157 per dollar. Just before this, the shilling had been exchanging at 160 to the dollar.

To some financial experts, the stronger shilling is a reflection of a boost in investor confidence, thanks to significant inflows to help pay off its $2 billion (Sh313 billion) Eurobond. The decision to buy back some of the Eurobond maturing in June has settled investor nerves.

This is the strongest showing by the local currency since November, which has wiped out the losses this year. However, the biggest irony is that a weakening shilling ought to result in an increase in export earnings due to exchange gains, and which also makes Kenyan goods more competitive.

The shilling’s sharp decline against the dollar and other foreign currencies for almost three years has been a major headache for the government. This is precisely why Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge has been keen to see the currency stabilised. A depreciating shilling pushes up the prices of imported goods and services, leading to a rise in the cost of living as the people’s purchasing power is eroded.

The CBK, as the financial system regulator, is keen to ensure stability, with Governor Thugge holding talks with bank CEOs to urge them to ease the mounting pressure.