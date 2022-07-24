Shift gears to Commonwealth Games

A good number of Kenyan athletes who competed in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon will also represent Kenya in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, from July 28 to August 8.

Twenty-two athletes from the 46-man Team Kenya that competed in Oregon will fly directly to Birmingham, as the rest of the squad returns home.

In total, 127 athletes will represent Kenya in 17 different disciplines at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Which is why Kenyan coaches and athletes should not lose focus. Instead, they should quickly shift focus to the Commonwealth Games that start on Thursday.

The first batch of Team Kenya athletes left for Birmingham on Friday. The Commonwealth Games come on the backdrop of poor performance by Kenyan athletes at the World Athletics Championships.

As of this morning, Kenya had lost five titles it won in the 2019 edition of the championships held in Doha. These are the women’s marathon, men and women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase titles, men’s 1,500m, and the women’s 5,000m crowns. Nevertheless, Kenya retained two titles it won in Doha, with reigning Olympic Games champions Faith Chepng’etich (women’s 1,500m) and Emmanuel Korir (800m) winning their races.

Last night, Kenya was lying third in the medal standings with eight medals (two gold, four silver and two bronze) going into the final day behind the United States of America (10 gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals) and Ethiopia (four gold, four silver and two bronze medals).

Athletics Kenya officials, athletes’ managers, coaches and the athletes themselves should do a lot of soul searching even as they shift gears to the Commonwealth Games.

The athletes should strive to improve on the 25 medals (10 gold, 10 silver and five bronze) which Kenya won in 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia.