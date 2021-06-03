Shield youth from crooks

These are challenging times for families, as devious people out there target children, as happened in Kitengela recently with the kidnapping and killing of an eight-year-old child. It is a painful loss to the family, but it is quite encouraging to hear that the police are about to solve this one, following the arrest of a key suspect.

The little girl, as they are wont to do, had gone to play with her friends and her parents could not have suspected that criminals were lurking in the area, waiting to strike. Parents cannot be permanently watching their children as they play in order to protect them from the predators behind extortion rings.

Fortunately, the same technology enabling the crooks to execute their evil designs, also eventually leads to the unravelling of the crimes. In Kitengela, police are keen to unmask the owners of the phone numbers that were used to demand ransom from the girl’s mother. Police seized the suspect with a handset used by the extortionists.

Paedophiles

The growing use of technology, especially social media, poses a challenge to parents to up their skills. Teenagers are easily lured through social media to travel hundreds of kilometres from their homes to meet online ‘friends’ they do not actually know. Some of the people sending messages to young boys and girls through social media could be hardcore criminals and paedophiles.

There have been mounting cases of missing children in the media. Though some are eventually reunited with their families, others have been killed and a number lured into crime. Teens have sneaked from home and spent several days with strangers being plied with alcohol and indulging in sex orgies.