Shield farmers against declining crop prices 

Farmers work so hard every year preparing their land to grow crops, tend and harvest them before losing the advantage to cartels in the agricultural sector.

It is the cartels that eventually literally harvest where they have not sown by placing themselves at a more strategic position in the value chain.

Currently, there are widespread complaints about sharp declines in the prices of tea, coffee, sugar, macadamia, avocados and other cash crops. Farmers should be enjoying the fruit of their sweat but their costs have skyrocketed and they now want the government to cushion them from heavy losses

The sector’s woes have been blamed on various factors, including exploitative brokers, and the cheap imports flooding the markets. While most sugar millers are on their deathbeds, the market has been flooded with cheap imports of suspect quality.

Powerful cartels are threatening the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking farmers countrywide. This is so and yet food accounts for 54 per cent of household expenditure and a majority of Kenyans depend on agriculture for their livelihood.

It is encouraging that the government has vowed to crack down on the cartels thriving at the expense of coffee growers. It has threatened to revoke the licences of companies that pretend to be doing clean business even as their subsidiaries rip off farmers.

Coffee, which was retailing at more than Sh100 per kilo last year, now goes for only Sh42. Brokers are also buying macadamia at between Sh20 and Sh30, down from over Sh100. Global tea prices have dropped by about Sh22 a kilo, sparking protests from farmers who now want subsidies.

The cartels buy from farmers at throwaway prices and reap a premium from exports. The disillusioned farmers can only hope that the nearly Sh50 billion allocated to the sector in this year’s Budget for a fertiliser subsidy and development projects will make a big difference.