Shame of billions wasted on stalled projects

The biggest national shame is the wanton wastage, misappropriation and outright theft of public funds meant for highly touted projects that end up benefiting nobody. It is unforgivable that this happens at a time when finances cannot be raised for pressing needs.

Billions of shillings have in recent years been splurged on projects that have been neglected. As the Kenya Kwanza administration rolls out its own, there are many abandoned projects that date back to the previous governments.

Some were never completed despite huge sums of money having been spent on them. These stalled projects make a mockery of the national leaders’ assurances on prudent spending of public money. But there are others that were completed but have never been put to the intended use.

In Nakuru County, for instance, thousands of traders for whom new markets were built have shunned them. These have become monuments of criminal wastage, as they remain abandoned. A market built for 200 traders has never been occupied.

The county government is unable to make use of these facilities as the petty traders prefer to display their goods by the roadsides, even blocking the pedestrian walkways.

Save public funds

There are National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) projects in various parts of the country that have become white elephants. In some places, locals claim the projects were initiated without public participation to establish priorities.

Interestingly, the current Nakuru administration has allocated Sh2 billion to build new markets in other parts of the county. In other regions, new leaders have abandoned projects that were started by their predecessors in apparent ego trips fuelled by the clamour to build their own legacies.

According to the National Treasury, the total amount spent on the delayed or stalled projects countrywide is a whopping Sh663 billion. This is money that if well spent, could have made a huge difference by improving the welfare of desperate citizens.