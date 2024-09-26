Sh20bn projects delay shame

Water is a basic necessity that some households in the rural areas trek for several kilometres to get. Even in urban centres, homes go without water for days and some families are forced to draw it from unsafe sources as they have no alternative.

The situation is especially dire in the arid and semi-arid lands in the north of the country where the people spend many days searching for water.

It is, therefore, shocking that as water scarcity continues to bite countrywide, the Water ministry two years ago obtained two loans totalling Sh20 billion from foreign lenders to develop water projects that have not been fully put to the intended use.

In response to this shameless abdication of responsibility, the National Assembly's Committee on Public Debt and Privatisation has asked Water Principal Secretary Julius Korir to explain why the World Bank and German Government loans have not been fully utilised.

Waste water management project

A loan of 121.7 million Euros (Sh17.56 billion) was issued by the International Development Association (IDA) in 2022 to finance a ground water project for the northern region.

The World Bank loan was meant to finance the rehabilitation of 200 boreholes and drilling of another 200 in Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit and Turkana counties. The committee says only two per cent of the first loan has been drawn, so far, which is minuscule absorption rate and a mockery of the effort. It is, indeed, the height of impunity.

The government also signed an 18 million Euros loan for Germany to finance a Lake Victoria waste water management project. This loan of Sh2.6 billion to protect Lake Victoria by improving waste water management and electricity connection for Kisii, Kericho and Litein towns has yet to be touched.