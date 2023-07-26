Sexuality education vital

Parenting calls for dedication and sacrifice, this being a long-lasting engagement. Sadly, many parents are increasingly abandoning their children, exposing them to harrowing experiences.

Yet the challenge of looking after children intensifies as they approach teenage, with the sex predators waiting out there to pounce on them.

According to a recent survey, 58 of every 100 children have been sexually harassed, with girls and even boys forced into unwanted sex. The main perpetrators are said to be their peers and, rather ironically, home has been found to be unsafe for children.

The Kenya Demographic Survey 2022 report shows some 13 per cent of the women interviewed said they had experienced sexual violence at some point in their lives.

It is, of course, worse for schoolgirls, who are easily lured by their peers into sex or preyed upon by crooked teachers or other adults. Quite notorious in recent years have been the boda boda riders, who induce the girls before defiling them.

That is why the move by MPs to enact a law to introduce sexuality education to be taught in schools as a core subject is commendable. Age-appropriate comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) should equip young people with adequate and useful information about their sexuality.

This is long overdue as many parents still treat sex as a taboo subject that they will not mention with their children. Unfortunately, the traditional system where aunties educated their nieces of sex is no longer tenable. This is so and yet teenage pregnancy and motherhood rate in Kenya now stands at 18 per cent.

This means one in every five girls aged 15-19. While the parents are busy at work or looking for money, their daughters are being sexually abused. The youth are also exposed to sexually transmitted diseases and HIV/Aids.