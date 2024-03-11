Severely punish sex pests preying on students

Sexual abuse in schools is a menace that is ravaging students where their safety should be guaranteed. While it is often assumed that this is a problem that afflicts schoolgirls, boys are not safe either. Indeed, many adolescents, both boys and girls, suffer in boarding schools by being sexually molested by their own teachers and other people.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has been in the forefront, waging war on the child molesters among the people it has hired and placed in charge of these young learners. The TSC periodically publishes lists of teachers it has struck off its register for preying on youth under their care. In August last year, it dismissed 73 culprits, a majority of whom were male sex pests.

One hopes that the matter did not just end there and that these devious people are being pursued to eventually fully pay for their sin, which is a violation of their professional conduct and ethics. A majority of the culprits are male teachers, who have sexually abused their own students.

Some secondary schoolboys may have been subjected to advances by their female teachers, but this is not as serious as what the males subject schoolgirls to. Also, as happens in other professions, even teachers suffer sexual abuse, as they are taken advantage of by their bosses, supervisors or senior colleagues.

Unfortunately, most cases of sexual abuse against students go unreported out of the victims’ fear and harrowing feeling of shame. The consequences, experts explain, include anxiety, delinquency and early sexual initiation and exposure to infections. Some of the victims have been reported to descend into low self-esteem.

There should be no room for any excuses or attempts to downplay the gravity of this sexual abuse scourge. Ensuring the safety of students is a part of children’s constitutional right to protection from any form of harm, including sexual molestation, be it physical or emotional.