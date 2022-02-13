Severely punish culprits to curb violence at rallies

The arrest of a man who slapped a woman at Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Kisii several days ago is commendable. He was caught on camera in a video circulated on social media.

Her only sin, according to the man, was to express a political opinion different from his. Apparently a supporter of DP Ruto’s UDA party and the Kenya Kwanza coalition, he was angered by her chant in support of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

As the August 9 general election approaches, and with the campaigns intensifying, such violence could easily take root. The police deserve praise for moving quickly to haul the suspect into custody.

The man is being questioned and will be taken through due process. He is accused of committing a brutish act but will have a chance to defend himself. The process should be speeded up so that justice is quickly served.

The perpetrators of such heinous acts must know that the security personnel are alert and will not let the culprits go scot-free. The law enforcement officers have advised the people to exercise restraint even if they are insulted by their opponents.

Incidents of lawlessness and breach of the peace are bound to increase as political temperatures rise during the electioneering period, including on election day and beyond.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has directed police commanders countrywide to ensure that all the election security personnel have a thorough knowledge of their duties to help to curb lawlessness.

The conviction of the suspect—if found guilty by the court—and handing stiff punishment against him will send a clear message to would-be offenders that such lawlessness will not be condoned.

Freedom of expression is a right guaranteed by the Constitution and is meant to be enjoyed by all irrespective of their social status or physical size or strength.