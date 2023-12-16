Settle varsity funding crisis

The transition to the new university education funding model remains a big headache for the Education ministry and the institutions of higher learning. However, an assurance by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu to the vice-chancellors of the public universities that the issue is being addressed is welcome. He has asked the VCs to be patient over the disbursement delays.

According to the CS, it is a work in progress. Access to quality education for all Kenyans is a goal the country cherishes. This new higher education funding model is what the government has chosen to channel fees to the universities, based on a range of criteria.

As a result of the current crisis, some universities had to ask First Year students to pay their tuition fees. Those who failed to do so were reportedly blocked from sitting their examinations. This is serious as not all the students are able to pay. Indeed, the students have been classified into four categories: The vulnerable, extremely needy, needy and less needy.

CS Machogu has, however, revealed that the government plans to boost higher education by disbursing Sh90 billion to the 39 public universities, which are reeling under debts amounting to Sh77 billion.

The government is also keen to support reforms to ensure quality education and research in the institutions. However, these institutions should now diversify revenue streams and woo international students. They have also in the past been advised to monetise some of their programmes as a source of additional revenue.