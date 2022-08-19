Session to induct newly elected lawmakers vital crucial 

The newly elected Members of the National Assembly have a vital date in Nairobi next week.

They have been invited for a pre-swearing-in ceremony on Thursday and Friday, at Parliament Buildings.

It will be their first official session as they await their swearing-in upon the recall of Parliament by the new President.

According to Article 126 (2) of the Constitution, a new Parliament must be sworn in 30 days after elections.

The induction to the 13th Parliament is, therefore, an opportunity, especially for the first-time MPs, to begin to familiarise themselves with the kind of environment in which they will operate for the next five years.

For those who have been re-elected, it is a return to familiar ground, but, hopefully, with recharged batteries.

After hard-fought battles in the just-ended elections, they should be ready to serve diligently as the people’s representatives to the August House.

Remuneration

Outgoing Speaker Justin Muturi is a bit pessimistic, cautioning that the decision by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to slash the MPs’ sitting allowances could demotivate them.

The newcomers will be conducted on a tour of Parliament, undergo registration and provide bio-data. They will then be issued with identification cards and briefed on House procedures.

The SRC, which set the basic salary at Sh710,000, abolished plenary sitting allowances of Sh5,000 each for the 349 MPs and 67 Senators. They have been pocketing Sh20,000 a week.

Though remuneration is important, it should not be the key motivation, but the need to provide good leadership.

Legislation is the major role of the MPs. It is shocking that some go through five years without speaking more than once in Parliament, which is when they gave their maiden speeches.

But the same people will be quite vocal in rallies, at funerals or at other functions.

When it recently declared the Constituency Development Fund illegal, the Supreme Court was quite categorical that MPs must stick to their roles of legislation, oversight, and representation.