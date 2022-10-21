Series vital for athletes

Athletics Kenya Cross Country series, the curtain-raiser for the local athletics season, started in Machakos last Saturday and will visit various parts of the country, culminating in the National Cross Country Championships on January 21 next year.

Last Saturday’s competition marked the start of the 2022/2023 Athletics Kenya season, in which Kenyan athletes will compete in key international championships.

It is hoped that as the series visits Bungoma, Bomet, Nyandarua and Elgeyo-Marakwet, athletes will use it to adequately prepare for a busy season, which includes the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The regional and institutional cross-country championships should offer athletes a competitive platform to attain top shape before the National Cross Country Championships on January 21 at the Kenya Prisons Training College, Ruiru.

The World Athletics has emphasised the central role cross-country races play after a long break such as the one we are coming from, and we urge Kenyan athletes to make full use of the series.

They should also have the February 4 World Athletics Cross Country Gold Tour planned for Uasin Gishu in mind, as well as the 2022 World Cross Country Championships due on February 18 next year in Australia.

Athletes who have performed well in cross-country races in the past have gone on to win major global championships.

For instance, Kenya’s Hellen Obiri and Joshua Cheptegei from Uganda used the 2019 World Cross Country Championships in Denmark to sustain successful careers on the track.

From the 2019 World Cross Country Championships, Obiri went on to successfully defend her World 5,000m title in 2019 in Doha, and to claim silver in the 10,000m race at the World Athletics Championships this year in the United States of America.

Cheptegei won the world 10,000m title in 2019, then gold in 5,000m and silver in 10,000m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The Ugandan also set new world records in 5,000m and in 10,000m.