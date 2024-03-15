Series revival crucial

The revival of the Rugby Super Series — that used to involve franchises from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania — after a decade is laudable and long overdue.

What is more heartwarming is that the Kenya Rugby Union, which launched the series scheduled to run from May 4 to 25 this year, announced the introduction of a women’s competition involving two teams.

Before considering bringing on board franchises from the regional neighbours, the men’s series will feature four teams; Rhinos, Lions, Buffaloes and Cheetahs. The women’s event will involve Eagles and Jaguars.

The series collapsed after the last edition in 2014 with the main sponsors, Bamburi Cement, pulling out after having facilitated the event for eight consecutive years.

The competition started in 2003 featuring eight teams — five from Kenya, two from Uganda and one Tanzania — was meant to elevate the standards of play for the region’s top players and to provide them with a clear pathway for selection to the national teams.

It goes without saying that it is from this series that the best players who featured in the Kenya Simbas — the national team — came close to qualifying for the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England.

While the revival is good, the series will only succeed with support from stakeholders, especially sponsors and most importantly, the clubs that produce these players.

We can’t have quality players at the series without well-funded and vibrant local leagues and age group competitions right from the schools to the Kenya Cup.