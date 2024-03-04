Senators, governors must work to boost counties

The key responsibility of the Senate is to exercise oversight over the counties. This entails ensuring that counties are efficiently managed. However, the counties have increasingly come under scrutiny for failing to deliver. They have also been accused of squandering public resources through blatant theft, mismanagement and corruption.

Criticism of the counties means that the oversight is not working or effective enough. One can, therefore, understand why Senators would wish to exert more control. To enhance their watchdog role, Senators want to change the current system in which governors answer questions through the respective Standing Committees.

They are proposing that governors appear before the plenary to answer questions on their counties. They also want outlined the cause of action to be taken should governors snub summonses.

The Senators, like other Kenyans, are concerned about the questionable spending of billions of shillings in the devolved units. They have cited the case of Cabinet Secretaries, who appear before the plenary of the National Assembly to be questioned by MPs.

However, the seriousness attached to the Senate move is evident from the support it enjoys. Already, 24 senators, the minimum required to table such a motion, are supporting it. They include Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot.

The counties are mired in corruption and mismanagement at the expense of service delivery and development. It is the interest of both the governors and the senators that the devolved units are efficiently managed and the taxpayers’ funds prudently spent.

The huge pending bills must be cleared and the shady procurement eliminated to yield value for the 47 devolved units. Devolved corruption is diverting resources from development and into some crooked people’s packets.