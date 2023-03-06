Senator’s threat to ‘crush’ the Press act of impunity

Some obnoxious public utterances that are being made so early in President William Ruto’s tenure by key elements in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration are disturbing. They include baseless threats to crucial institutions in the country.

The language used by the top officials against the media, for example, sadly shows not just contempt but also an inexplicable hatred for a profession whose watchdog role is so vital it is enshrined in the Constitution. There is, for instance, a threat to “crush the media” for allegedly being against the President. Of course, not an iota of evidence has been adduced, or even alluded to, during these tirades driven by baseless allegations.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has already earned himself the dubious distinction of leading the bashing of the media at every opportunity. The DP claims—and without a shred of evidence—that the media are bribed to write only “sponsored” headlines critical of him, President Ruto and other top officials in the government. These, as we have said before—and shall continue to reiterate unless some impeccable proof is provided—are just wild allegations or mere politicking that are beneath the status of the second-highest office holder.

Tested professionals

The latest entrant on the bandwagon of the reckless statements against tested professionals, the vast majority of whom carry out their duties in an ethical manner, is Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who is also the Senate Majority Leader. Mr Cheruiyot is trending on social media for some unbelievably insulting remarks that he tweeted against the media and banks, which he singled out as enemies of the Ruto administration that must be “crushed”. The short statement does not give any reason for the brutal action against the institutions.

His sensational remarks, which are circulating all over social media, are worrying. But perhaps they give an indication of the thinking of President Ruto’s inner circle about behind-the-scenes goings-on in a plot to crack down on the media and punish the banks supposedly not dancing to their tune.

The senator’s characterisation of the media as a “cartel” is a needless insult. This is the most unkind thing to say about a profession that has, since before Independence and during the single-party dictatorship, relentlessly fought for the rights of all Kenyans. All should be alarmed about what appears to be a growing culture of assault on professionals whose only ‘crime’ is to do their job transparently and fairly, as they should. Media practitioners are, like any other Kenyan of goodwill, keen to see their country triumph over any adversity to gain stability and prosperity.

Highly trained

The media are not here at the pleasure of the government, so that they can be dispensed with when not deemed to tow the line. These are mostly highly trained and experienced professionals whose motivation is to work in the interest of the people who religiously pay their taxes to run this very government.

Freedom of the media as a watchdog for society is enshrined in the supreme law of the land, having been bought by the blood, sweat and tears of patriots. That is why journalists do not appease or kowtow to the whims of those in power. Utterances such as Senator Cheruiyot’s are a threat to that freedom and, therefore, unacceptable and must be stridently resisted and decisively defeated.

The media fraternity and top organisations have rightly expressed outrage at Mr Cheruiyot’s remarks. And they are justified in calling him out, being quite conversant with the good job that the media continue to do in the country. Outraged at the assault in the media are the Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG), the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) and Kenya Correspondents Association. The KEG denounced the senator’s tweet as a threat to the media and its freedom and the democracy enjoyed in the country. The KUJ advised him to report any grievance to the Media Complaints Commission, calling his utterances “the biggest threat to press freedom in recent times”.

One would have expected this administration to be occupied with devising the means to deal with pressing challenges like the high cost of living, runaway fuel prices and the collapsing Kenya shilling.