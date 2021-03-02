Select only books that add value to education

Selection and approval of books used in school is highly competitive. Schools provide the single and largest captive market for book publishers and authors, hence stiff competition to get a share of the slice.

Every four years, the government changes set books studied in high school under Literature in English and Fasihi ya Kiswahili subjects. This assignment is performed by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), which has the mandate to vet books and enforce learning standards.

This week, KICD sent out calls to publishers to submit books to be considered for inclusion in the secondary school literature and fasihi syllabuses. A framework exists for book vetting and the objective is to ensure that only the best are selected.

Essentially, a book should be rich in literary content, addresses pertinent and contemporary issues and exposing learners to critical thinking and problem-solving skills. That means the vetting must be thorough and rigorous.

Yet, in the past, books have been approved or disapproved based on extraneous reasons. During the Kanu era, for example, books deemed critical of the political establishment were never allowed in the school syllabus. On some occasions, books were pushed through because of other influences.

Times have changed and beyond the general principles of transparency and accountability, books selected for schools should help to inculcate higher order skills in the learners.

It is noted that the change in set books comes at a time when the country is rolling out the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in primary schools and teacher training colleges. The essence of CBC is to equip learners with practical skills to navigate their environment and competitively participate in the global labour market.