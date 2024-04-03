Seize this opportunity to end doctors’ strike

There is finally some positive development as the doctors’ strike enters its third week.

The government’s intervention to resolve one of the key grievances, which is the delay in hiring intern doctors, gives hope for the resumption of services in public hospitals and health centres, where patients are suffering due to lack of attention.

The government has released Sh2.4 billion to enable the immediate posting of the new doctors, who have just been idling at home for eight months since they completed their internship.

And Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, who has announced the allocation of the funds to facilitate their deployment, has appealed to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) to call off the strike as a goodwill gesture.

Also laudable is the release of bursaries and scholarships for eligible medical officers to pursue post-graduate studies. The sharpening of knowledge and skills at this high level should enhance efficiency and boost access to quality healthcare in the public sector.

Mr Koskei’s intervention confirms the government’s commitment to solving this major crisis in the health sector. The main demand by the union is the implementation of the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which has lapsed.

Healthcare service

The talks between the union and the national and county governments have stalled, with fears that it could turn out to be a repeat of the last one, which lasted 100 days.

This would be unfortunate as healthcare is an essential service, and the sooner an agreement can be reached the better for all.

Both parties should commit themselves to breaking the deadlock at this time when a spike in deaths has been reported at county referral hospitals that could probably have been averted with the striking medics at work.

The KMPDU has accused the Health Ministry and the Council of Governors of dragging their feet, especially on staff recruitment.

The court-sanctioned mediation under the National Committee on the Health Sector should be fully supported by rival parties to reach a resolution.