Seize the opportunity for dialogue to end political chaos

The softening of the hardline stances by the top leaders and calling off the anti-government demonstrations for dialogue is the best news for a country that has been ravaged by nearly two weeks of violence.

Finally, reason has prevailed and the pain inflicted on the people with several deaths and scores of injuries and the destruction of property can now be stopped.

President William Ruto had appealed in his State House address to Azimio leader Raila Odinga to call off the anti-government demonstrations so that an amicable solution to the current political crisis can be reached.

In response, opposition leader Raila said his group had called off the “countrywide mass protests” after President Ruto’s important statement, which he described as a “positive development”.

These latest moves confirm that the leaders have heard the cries of their suffering fellow Kenyans and want to put an end to the madness.

We fully agree with the President’s remarks that “our country’s image and history in the league of modern nations has been at stake for the last two weeks”.

Good work

It is unacceptable that all the good work that has gone into making our country an example in democratic governance in the region, the continent and the world has been so badly shaken by the shocking images of the violence and brutalisation by police of peaceful demonstrators.

It is, indeed true, as the President pointed out, that crooks often take advantage of such political protests to wreak havoc. This is what we must all guard against and the onus is on the government’s security agencies to do so.

We must reiterate, though, that the country is bigger than all the leaders and every other citizen. Whatever is in the public interest must be relentlessly pursued and executed.

In this case, it is to stop the mayhem that has threatened to wipe out the economic gains the country has painstakingly made over the years.

This is an opportunity for the leaders from both sides of the political divide to reflect on and respect the Constitution.

Political differences should not always degenerate into chaos in a country that has a democratic system where generally free and fair elections are held every five years without fail.

Instead of going for one another’s jugular in every election cycle, these politicians should be preparing, mobilising and sharpening their strategies to win the next round of voting.

Three Kenyans have been killed, hundreds injured and property destroyed.

Businesses are counting losses, and it has been particularly horrible for hawkers and other petty traders, who have lost their meagre resources to goons.

President Ruto wants a bipartisan parliamentary approach to tackle the issues raised by the opposition, particularly on the reconstitution of the electoral commission.

This, of course, has been a bone of contention, with opposition leader Odinga and his allies accusing the President of plotting to unilaterally fill the vacant positions.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is at the core of our democratic system, having the mandate to manage elections at all levels.

Broad involvement

This calls for the broad involvement of all the political players in the recruitment of the commissioners.

The President has affirmed that he is ready for talks with Mr Odinga, throwing a lifeline to a country that has been driven to the brink.

Another quite reassuring statement by the President is that there are no plans to shut down the internet and the media for covering the anti-government protests.

This is welcome, as the media have been targeted by the police and criminals during the demonstrations. Some journalists have been injured and hospitalised while others have been robbed, and their tools damaged and recordings deleted by rogue police officers.

The freedom of the media is guaranteed by the Constitution as a means to enhance the people’s right to information to enable them to know what is at stake to make sensible decisions.