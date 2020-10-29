Seize the moment to reform electoral body

President Uhuru Kenyatta has set the stage for the appointment of members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission after he signed into law an amendment to pave the way for selection of commissioners to fill vacant positions.

For the past two years, IEBC has been unable to operate optimally after four commissioners exited in the wake of the controversial elections in 2017. With only three commissioners in office, the agency could not make critical decisions and, technically, it was ineffective.

The amended law bestows the power of nominating the commissioners on a panel nominated by Parliament, Law Society of Kenya and faiths.

Principally, the appointment of the commissioners is designed to be competitive and insulated from manipulation to ensure that only suitable candidates are enlisted. From the outset, it is noted that this is a stop-gap measure because, in the fullness of time, the entire commission will have to fold up if the recommendations contained in the Building Bridges Initiative report are ratified.

Reforms

But the critical point is that the commission is struggling and badly needs reforms. For the past two decades, every electoral agency has had to be disbanded after an election cycle due to controversies that have followed the polls.

This is telling: It shows the institution is fatally wounded. Beyond the commissioners and the management, the agency has institutional weaknesses — legal, administrative and policy — that undermine its ability to perform. Moreover, there are external and political factors that impede its work.

This is why the solution is to undertake far-reaching reforms that go beyond a mere change of commissioners and staff.

For now, the selection of the panel and the subsequent processes of advertising, shortlisting, interviewing and appointment of the suitable candidates must be conducted professionally. We say this because past experience has not been edifying and we do not want a repeat.

This is the moment to begin restructuring IEBC.