Seize Kemsa thieves and unlock health donations

The grand scandal that rocked the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) over Covid-19 funds last year remains unresolved despite several investigations. That has now come back to haunt the country.

Donors, among them the Global Fund, have issued a threat: Kenya will not receive any cash for healthcare from them if no punitive action is taken on those who looted Kemsa. This is not surprising. It is just upsetting that the government has not found it fit to conclude the Kemsa case and jail the plunderers.

Several investigations were conducted to establish and punish the masterminds of the scam. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Auditor-General and parliamentary committees investigated the matter and made recommendations on actions against the culprits. President Uhuru Kenyatta gave a directive that the architects of the swindle be seized and penalised.

However, nothing much has happened. Nobody has been arrested and charged in court for the plunder. The perpetrators are walking scot-free and, by the look of things, may never be punished. This is unacceptable.

The funds stolen through dubious deals at Kemsa were meant to fight the coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of people in the country, infected thousands more and left millions others pained and devastated. Households and institutions are bleeding. The country now stares at massive funding cuts.

The Global Fund mobilises cash to tackle malaria, HIV/Aids, tuberculosis (TB) and other epidemics. It cannot continue doing so if funds meant for medical care are stolen and the thieves left to roam unscathed. Without the global funders, the war against major killer diseases is doomed. That is catastrophic for a country grappling with huge health challenges.