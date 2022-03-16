Seize cheats to protect KCSE exam’s integrity

Unlike the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination, which was concluded smoothly, the final exam for the Form Four candidates has seen a number of malpractices reported across the country. It is, of course, nothing like the rampant exam leakage in the past, but centre managers, invigilators and security personnel have had to respond quickly to curb cheating.

The few ugly incidents notwithstanding, this decisive phase of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam that began on Monday is on course, entering Day Four today.

In Turkana West Sub-county, police arrested 63 candidates and a supervisor over exam malpractices at two centres. They were arraigned and released on bond. In Kisii County, a university student, and another young man in Busia, were arrested for allegedly attempting to sit the exams for candidates.

The Busia man was suspected of impersonating a private candidate, who is also his father. There have been numerous other incidents of impersonation and other malpractices. Two candidates were found in possession of mobile phones in Nairobi, and Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has sent a stern warning to teachers on exam leakages.

And in Uasin Gishu Country, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is inquiring into an incident in which an education official misplaced the key to a container holding test papers, causing a delay in starting the exam in 23 schools. The container had to be prised open and the exam papers distributed from 6.30am. The official concerned is in police custody.

The reported incidents are, however, minuscule and will not significantly affect the exam. A total of 831,015 candidates were registered for the KCSE exam and are sitting the papers at 10,413 centres. Prof Magoha has required exam centre managers to ensure that the tests start and are completed on time so as not to compromise their integrity.