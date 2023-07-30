Seize chance for talks to end political crisis

The Friday evening meeting between President William Ruto and Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga in the presence of Nigerian elder statesman Olusegun Obasanjo was a step in the right direction in the search for a solution to the ongoing political crisis. Retired President Obasanjo is not a newcomer to negotiations to reconcile feuding Kenyans. He also represented the international community in mediating a truce between then-President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Odinga in 2018.

Instructively, the two principals met without their hardline associates, who have been fuelling tension through reckless statements. They may have been guarding against the possible scuttling of the planned talks in the crucial initial stages.

It is encouraging that the rival camps, hitherto embroiled in bitter exchanges of words, have toned down the rhetoric, showing a willingness to engage in fruitful dialogue. They should seize the opportunity to bring to an end the deterioration of law and order. This is a vital window that must be seized by the rival camps. Already, the choice of five representatives each from the government and the opposition to engage in the talks to end the bloody standoff is in the pipeline.

Both the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party have confirmed an agreement to begin the talks. Each has issues it wants put in the agenda that will be agreed upon. But these must reflect the concerns of ordinary Kenyans, who bear the brunt of the effects of the high cost of living and civil strife. Nearly 50 people have been killed and property destroyed in protests.