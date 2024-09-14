Seize all graft loot and punish culprits

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has done it again, quite emphatically stepping up the fight against high-level corruption in the public sector. The agency has seized some of the properties acquired through corrupt deals and has handed these over to the authorities.

The culprits, who deserve to be thoroughly shamed and appropriately sanctioned, reportedly include a reclusive billionaire, two prominent national politicians, two former judicial officers and a retired military officer. They are on the list of the individuals behind assets worth Sh5 billion, which the anti-graft agency has recovered from the looters and handed over to the government.

A key target of these crooks is public land. It is, therefore, hardly surprising that grabbed public land accounts for a massive Sh4.63 billion or more than 90 per cent of the assets seized by the EACC.

Endemic corruption

Earlier, in a deal with the EACC that raised eyebrows, a former governor agreed to forfeit two high-end motor vehicles and a posh home in Nairobi, all worth Sh235 million. There are many other pending cases of the plunder of public funds and looting of resources. The diversion of public funds into private hands unfairly denies those deserving government services. And it gets even more ridiculous. A former magistrate grabbed prime land from his own employer, the Judiciary. The plot had been intended for the extension of a court.

The EACC has stepped up its campaign against public sector graft and it is paying dividends. The only way to stop the rot is to make those who indulge in it feel the pain. The seizure of these vital assets is commendable. But more needs to be done to eliminate the tendency by some characters to steal and enrich themselves at the public expense.