Seek tangible solutions to high cost of living

Leadership entails providing cogent answers and solutions to the problems faced by the people. When seeking votes, leaders do not shy away from giving promises, through manifestos, of what they will do and how.

With the rising cost of living, soaring fuel prices and a weakening shilling, President William Ruto’s administration is coming under intense pressure. The fuel crisis is suspected to have been triggered by a shortage of US dollars to enable imports.

The government has sanctioned the importation of 10 million bags of maize to avert hunger and starvation, millers are unable to take advantage of this due to the extremely high global prices. The value of the shilling has drastically plummeted lately, signalling tough days ahead for Kenyans.

The voters remember that they were promised that the prices of basic commodities, especially maize flour, would come down within the first 100 days of the new leadership.

Costly subsidies

When President Ruto scrapped food and fuel subsidies, the price of a two-kilogramme packet of maize floor had stabilised at nearly Sh200. But he dismissed the subsidies as too costly, explaining that long-lasting measures were being introduced.

High food prices have put households under intense pressure, with inflation rising to 9.2 per cent in February, as costs increased by 11 per cent more than in January, contributing to the pain many Kenyans have had to endure. Major oil marketing companies have reportedly exhausted their stocks amid cash-flow challenges triggered by the dollar shortage.

Importers have blamed the ongoing crisis on the acute shortage of dollars, as a result of the pressure from external debt repayments. More dollars are needed to finance imports due to the higher global prices. S

ome Kenyans have appealed to the government to be realistic in its fight against the rising cost of living. They would more tangible measures rolled out to tackle drought effects and other woes.