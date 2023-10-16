Seek solution to hunger

As World Food Day was celebrated yesterday, for many people in Kenya, East Africa and Africa, it was on an empty stomach.

Indeed, the latest statistics show an unprecedented deterioration in food security in Kenya. More than 5.4 million people were severely affected between March and June with the situation likely to deepen.

The Kenya Food Security Steering Group projects that at least 1.5 million people in 23 counties in the arid and semi-arid (Asals) will need humanitarian assistance between now and January.

While a drop from 4.4 million Kenyans who survived on aid by February, and 2.8 million by August, it remains a huge challenge. High food prices force, especially poor households, to reduce portions or the number of times they eat.

Experts are urging Kenyans to embrace diversity in food production and sources. Poverty is the main cause of food insecurity.

Prolonged drought

But the right to food must be guaranteed. Over 90 per cent of households rely on purchased food but often don’t have money for it. They should be helped to produce their food but prolonged drought is eroding the country’s resilience.

A sharp increase in food prices has diminished incomes as businesses struggle with high costs and taxes. Also, harsh climatic conditions have lowered food productivity, leaving many households burdened by a high cost of living.

This year’s World Food Day theme, “Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind”, highlights the critical role of water for life on earth and for enabling food production. Infrastructure should be built to harvest run-off water when it rains as floods are often followed by drought. Reliance on rain-fed agriculture should be reduced by boosting irrigation.