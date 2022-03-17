Seek solution to public transport sector chaos

The public transport sector has lately been on the spot over the lawlessness that has become endemic, especially in one of its units, the boda boda sub-sector, which has been infiltrated by criminals who have caused much suffering to the people.

Before the sexual molestation of a woman motorist in Nairobi that led to a crackdown ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the sector was under scrutiny. A multiagency crackdown on public service vehicles (PSV) has been going on to restore sanity in the sector. But after discussions between the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and PSV associations, the operation has been called off, averting a matatu strike.

The nagging question, though, is why the government seems to believe in ultimatums and crackdowns. This high-handed approach stifles brainstorming by the parties involved to reach an amicable solution. It is foolhardy to watch as a situation deteriorates and hope to restore sanity with only a fiat.

Take, for example, the boda boda, who flout traffic rules with impunity and have grown into such a monster that the government is being called up to wield the whip against. You cannot let the errant PSV operators reign for so long and hope even a week-long crackdown will bring about compliance.

The suspension of the nationwide matatu strike has been made possible by the NTSA engaging the representatives of the industry in structured discussions. As part of a long-term solution, the government has ordered boda boda to join saccos and register with the NTSA in 60 days. To ease compliance, it waived the Sh5,000 fee for the riders. Registration is crucial.