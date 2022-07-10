Seek smart solutions to university funds crisis

Public universities have serious financial problems. The latest evidence is the admission by Moi University that it is going to have to lay off many of its employees to stay afloat. Last year, an auctioneer threatened to seize another university’s property over outstanding debts.

Now, the National Treasury has advising the broke institutions of higher learning to seek alternative sources of funds instead of solely depending on the Exchequer to finance their operations. In the 2021/2022 financial year, they received Sh76.3 billion, but later sought additional funding.

A number of reasons have been given for the sorry financial state in these seats of learning. One is the dwindling allocations from the Treasury and the second is declining student enrolment. The Treasury has asked the Ministry of Education to urgently convene a meeting with the universities and colleges to brainstorm on how to solve the financial woes. The rather blunt message from Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is that the government has no money to give them.

They can lay off excess staff—as many of the institutions have more workers that they can sustain, especially non-teaching staff— and review fees, restructure and close non-viable campuses and starting income-generating programmes. They must also become more innovative and take a leaf from countries where such institutions are largely privately financed.

A hanging fruit waiting to be harvested is alumni associations. Many people are proud of their alma maters and would readily chip in if assured that their money will be put to good use. Another potential source is to tap philanthropy. There are organisations and well-to-do individuals who would not mind bequeathing some of their wealth to the institutions.

Universities should also establish fully fledged fundraising committees and employ competent managers. Monetising research, hiring out idle facilities and running specialised programmes are also possible sources of funds.