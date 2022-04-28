Seek fuel crisis solution

For slightly more than a month now, the petroleum industry has been gripped by uncertainty amid shortages of the key commodity, especially in the western and North Rift parts of the country.

With this came an endless blame game between the state and oil marketers, even as thousands of consumers were inconvenienced by frustrating erratic supplies that also did come cheap.

A series of meetings this week between the Petroleum ministry and the marketers have attempted to address several issues in the sector, including managing export shipments to ease supply pressure in the domestic market.

The state has, in the past month, also raced to clear arrears under a subsidy scheme in which marketers sold stocks at special rates to cushion consumers from high global prices.

While these efforts are laudable, they are only a stop-gap measure and we must work towards a lasting solution to fuel supply hiccups. The country requires a strategic reserve to service its needs in uncertain times such as this. Much of the chaos being witnessed would have been avoided if we had one.

That takes us to the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock), which is technically insolvent and can no longer discharge its mandate. The state must urgently revive Nock and give it the financial muscle to play its strategic reserve role.

The state should also drop the so-called subsidy scheme and, instead, work towards establishing a sustainable fuel price stabilisation scheme. The subsidy scheme has the risk of political backlash and disruptions during dire budgetary constraints.