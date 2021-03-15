Seek end to border row

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The last thing Somalia, which is still struggling to come out of several decades of a breakdown of law and order, should do is antagonise its neighbours, especially Kenya. Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terrorist group remains the most worrying threat to regional peace and stability. The terrorists often violate the nearly 900-kilometre common border to stage attacks. They also recruit and radicalise some Kenyans to join their criminal adventure.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.