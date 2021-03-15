Seek end to border row

The last thing Somalia, which is still struggling to come out of several decades of a breakdown of law and order, should do is antagonise its neighbours, especially Kenya. Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terrorist group remains the most worrying threat to regional peace and stability. The terrorists often violate the nearly 900-kilometre common border to stage attacks. They also recruit and radicalise some Kenyans to join their criminal adventure.

Kenya has sacrificed a lot in the effort to help stabilise Somalia. Before joining the African Mission in Somalia (Amisom) peacekeeping effort, Kenyan troops had taken the war to the terrorists, helping to recapture the vital port city of Kismayu. It has been a costly campaign driven by the desire to see a proper government take charge in Mogadishu.

As neighbours, there will sometimes be disagreements. Somalia, as a sovereign state, must protect its territorial integrity. But such a delicate matter should be handled with care to avoid bad blood. The timing of its international maritime border dispute with Kenya is particularly suspect. It is, indeed, a betrayal for Mogadishu to prioritise it to fighting terrorism.

Kenya has now withdrawn from the marine border row case with Somalia in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to protest perceived bias. This follows the breakdown in diplomatic relations between them. Somalia filed the case in 2014 , claiming territorial ownership of a chunk of Kenyan waters in the Indian Ocean, and any verdict would be robbed of the significance after one of the parties withdrew from it.