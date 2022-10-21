Seek common ground in tea-picking machines row

A conflict that has been simmering for a long time over the use of technology in tea picking has intensified and could have devastating consequences for the industry.

Multinational tea-growing firms and individual farmers see the use of the machines as not just cost-effective, but also an effective means to speed up harvesting.

The trouble is that thousands of workers have already been laid off in the South Rift region, sparking concern among the local leaders.

The wholesale adoption of machines means many more will lose their jobs. This is why the unions are up in arms.

The workers have over the years carried out their trade with a great deal of skill and dexterity.

It is a pity that this tested method, which helps to retain freshness and, as the experts reveal, a milder taste, as the workers select only the youngest shoots that are ready for picking, is threatened by mechanisation.

Violent confrontation

Unfortunately, the stage has been set for a violent confrontation, with youths reportedly invading plantations belonging to multinational tea companies.

Some attacks have occurred, including the torching of 10 tea-plucking machines two weeks ago.

This has prompted Bomet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar to call for restraint among the politicians to avert chaos.

However, the leaders have vowed not to sit back as their people are sacked by the multinationals that have introduced tea-plucking machines.

The reality, though, is that the locals cannot stand in the way of technology, which is increasingly being used in other countries.

It somewhat explains the divesting from the Kenyan industry by multinationals, which see their profits dwindling because they cannot use modern harvesting methods.

One machine can displace up to 30 workers. The unions are urging the government not to allow the quality of tea, which is maintained by hand-picking of tea, to be compromised.

There is clearly a need for a win-win solution that will ensure that companies remain competitive while on the other hand providing jobs and businesses where they are located.