Seek better plan after Treasury’s oil deal flop

When things are not working out, it takes brave officials or institutions to own up and enable a change of course. If this is done in time, it can save resources that could have gone down the drain. It also provides an opportunity to critically review the failed programme or plan and seek an alternative.

There was a lot of excitement when President William Ruto last April announced the Government-to-Government (G2G) oil importation deal that was meant to address foreign exchange challenges. The National Treasury has now conceded that this has worsened the situation. The shilling has depreciated by about 20 per cent to exchange at 160.79 units against the US dollar.

The Treasury says the plan has actually been distorting the currency market. Quite laudable, therefore, is its decision to abandon the deal in December. But, it would have been better to do it even earlier, but these elaborate international arrangements have a life and momentum of their own.

As this one has totally failed to ease the US dollar scarcity, as the government had hoped, it is time to consider other means to stabilise the shilling. After all, the government has had to eat humble pie after publicly defending the policy for many months. It now says it was an “interim measure to help ease forex pressures”.

Since the G2G flop had replaced the previous Open Tendering System (OTS), which allowed local marketers winning a one-month tender to import fuel and supply to others for retail distribution, perhaps that should be restored. But it will be in the interest of the country and all the stakeholders to seek a much better alternative, as the government has accused the OTS of creating persistent dollar shortages.