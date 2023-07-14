Seek amicable solution to this mounting crisis

The days just ahead could pose a big test for the country. Unless the political leaders move quickly to defuse the mounting national tension, Kenyans could be in for a really rough time. There is a dangerous escalation of the ongoing political crisis pitting President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration against the Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition.

The opposition has now called for three days of demonstrations a week, up from one, which has seen a lot of destruction across the country. Several deaths have been reported.

Traders, especially small-scale business owners, have suffered huge losses as police clash with riotous youths. This could not have come at a worse time, as the economy is in the doldrums, with the high cost of living and skyrocketing prices pushing the majority into misery.

President Ruto has warned that the protests will not be allowed. Though his apparent frustration is understandable, this is a tall order. It will not be easy to clamp on demonstrations everywhere.

The President took the oath of office to protect Kenyans’ lives and their property, and, of course, their right to enjoy their constitutional rights and freedoms. They include the right to picket or stage anti-government demonstrations to voice their grievances.

These freedoms must be jealously guarded. After all, they were not granted to them on a silver platter; they were the culmination of a bitter struggle for justice, human rights and greater democracy. But demonstrators do not have a licence to cause mayhem and destroy other people’s property.

Those who break the law or destroy public infrastructure, such as the ones who uprooted the rails on the Nairobi Expressway, must be sternly dealt with.

However, it is unfortunate that the stage is being set for deadly clashes such as those witnessed on Wednesday, when police used excessive force to break up protests.