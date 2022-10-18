Seek a lasting solution to perennial food shortages

The perennial food shortage continues to rear its ugly head in many regions despite some laudable efforts by the government to provide tangible solutions. Statistics show 3.5 million Kenyans face starvation. They include more than a million children under five and 100,000 expectant mothers. This is damning: A government worth its salt must provide basic necessities to all its citizens.

In most of the arid and semi-arid regions, the main source of livelihood, livestock, often perish as the herders watch helplessly. The government has pledged to support small-scale farmers to grow drought-resistant crops to fight hunger. It has already distributed subsidised fertiliser to farmers after slashing the price from Sh6,500 to Sh3,500 per 50-kilogramme bag.

However, 11 of the 47 counties are grappling with the alarming consequences of drought. It’s commendable that the government has set aside Sh900 million for relief food. These immediate steps are welcome. However, the problem calls for serious long-term measures to secure the lives of Kenyans.

The biggest challenge is over-reliance on rain-fed agriculture. Part of the long-term solution is to directly mitigate the effects of drought. This is one of the adverse consequences of the raging climate change. Erratic rains have made it difficult for farmers to produce enough food to satisfy demand.

There are other measures, such as rain water harvesting that must be enhanced. During heavy rains, a lot of water that could make a huge difference, if it were dammed and used to grow crops, flows to waste.

Experiments with grand irrigation projects, especially at the coast, have been quite disappointing. The solution is to encourage manageable community projects and household water conservation.