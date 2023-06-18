Security agencies must cooperate to fight terror

The increasing terror incidents in the northeastern counties, including the recent killing of eight police officers in Garissa, are a grave threat to the country that call for urgent counter measures. It is, therefore, quite disappointing that a warning by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to its fellow security organs for more vigilance was not quickly acted upon.

It is, indeed, unfortunate that the General Service Unit (GSU), regular police and the military may have failed to heed a warning from another government agency, which has high-level expertise. There is an urgent need for multi-agency co-operation to curb the upsurge on terrorist attacks by Somalia-based Al-Shabaab.

The terrorists are increasingly turning the country into their own playground, where they roam the width and breadth of the porous nearly 900-kilometre border. The spy agency and its security counterparts on the ground must work together to prevent the terrorists from killing and maiming Kenyans and destroying vital public installations.

A leaked intelligence report sent out on June 11 by the NIS had warned that Al-Shabaab was planning an attack and even revealed that there was a motor vehicle rigged with explosives. The agency advised that roadblocks be set up and all the motor vehicles checked but that was not done.

There have been numerous attacks in Lamu County, too. On June 15, some 15 terrorists stopped a bus plying the Nairobi-Mandera route, targeting non-locals; fortunately, there was none. This is a tactic that is being used to spread panic. Locals fearing reprisals choose not to inform security agencies about the presence of foreign terrorists and their allies.

Widespread poverty in the north has been blamed for the recruitment and radicalisation of youth to support terrorists. The immense loss of lives and property could have been prevented through increased surveillance, vigilance and co-operation among the security agencies.